U.S. announces $400 million in new military aid for Ukraine
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-11-2022 21:48 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 21:47 IST
The United States on Friday announced an additional $400 million in military aid to Ukraine, including refurbishing T-72 tanks and Hawk air defense missiles for Kyiv.
Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh told reporters that the United States would pay for 45 T-72 tanks from the Czech Republic to be refurbished and funding to refurbish some Hawk air defense missiles.
