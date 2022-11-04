Annual JMT between IAF, RSAF resumes after two-year Covid hiatus

The annual Joint Military Training (JMT) between the Indian Air Force (lAF) and the Royal Singapore Air Force (RSAF) has commenced at Air Force Station, Kalaikunda in West Bengal, after a gap of two year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the defence ministry said on Friday.

The JMT began on November 3.

The 11th edition of the annual Joint Military Training (JMT) between the Indian Air Force (lAF) and the Royal Singapore Air Force (RSAF) has started at Air Force Station, Kalaikunda, it said.

The two Air Forces have resumed this training after a gap of two years, it added. The training could not be carried out in the intervening two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This edition of JMT would be conducted over a period of six weeks. The bilateral phase of the exercise will be conducted from November 9-18 and will see the two Air Forces engage in advanced air combat simulations, the statement said.

The RSAF is participating in JMT-2022 with F-16 aircraft, while the IAF would field the Su-30 MKI, Jaguar, MiG-29 and LCA Tejas aircraft. The exercise underscores the strong and longstanding relationship between India and Singapore in the domain of defence cooperation.

''It seeks to provide the participating contingents with an opportunity to share valuable operational knowledge, experiences and best practices, while strengthening the professional bonds between the two Air Forces,'' the statement said.

