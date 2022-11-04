Left Menu

Navjot Sidhu appears before Ludhiana court through video conferencing

Earlier he had refused to appear physically before the court citing security concerns.

PTI | Ludhiana | Updated: 04-11-2022 22:43 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 22:43 IST
Navjot Sidhu appears before Ludhiana court through video conferencing
  • Country:
  • India

Jailed Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday appeared before a court through video conferencing as a witness in an alleged harassment case against a former minister.

He appeared in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (Ludhiana) Sumit Makkar.

The case has been filed by dismissed deputy superintendent of police Balwinder Singh Sekhon against the former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu.

A counsel, appearing on behalf of Sekhon, on Friday said Sidhu expressed ignorance regarding the appointment of Sekhon as an inquiry officer in the change of land use case. Sekhon had alleged that the former food and civil supplies minister Ashu had allegedly harassed and intimidated him when he was conducting a probe against the minister in an alleged change of land use case.

At that time, Sidhu was the local government minister.

Sekhon had earlier pleaded before the court that Sidhu be summoned as witness as it was during his tenure as minister in 2019, the probe was marked and concluded.

The case file containing the probe report, which was submitted by Sekhon, is “missing” from the office of the local government department.

Sidhu is currently lodged in Patiala Central Jail in a 1988 road rage case. Earlier he had refused to appear physically before the court citing security concerns. Sidhu's petition to appear through video conferencing was earlier rejected by the local court.

However, the Punjab and Haryana High Court later set aside the orders of the lower court and said that there is no need for Sidhu to appear in person and he can appear through video conferencing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
U.S. ambassador's meeting with Hungarian judges triggers diplomatic spat

U.S. ambassador's meeting with Hungarian judges triggers diplomatic spat

 Hungary
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022