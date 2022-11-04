Left Menu

Delhi man killed, two others injured as bike hits Signature Bridge railing

Updated: 04-11-2022 23:41 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 23:41 IST
A 20-year-old man was killed and his brother and neighbour got injured after their bike collided with a concrete railing on the Signature Bridge in Delhi, police said on Friday.

On Thursday at 5.47 am, information was received from the LNJP hospital that three unidentified people were brought to the hospital from an accident spot at the Signature Bridge, they said.

Out of them, one was declared brought dead while the two with serious injuries are undergoing treatment at the hospital, they said.

Police reached the spot where one motorcycle was found near Y-point Signature Bridge. Later, they went to the hospital and found two people under treatment who were declared unfit for the statement, a senior police officer said.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at Timarpur police station, the officer said.

The deceased was later identified as Akash, a resident of Chandan Vihar, Nangloi. One of the injured has been identified as his younger brother Badal (18), while the third person was identified as their neighbour Harshit, police said.

The three had left home on their motorcycle around 3.30 am for the Signature Bridge and the accident took place around 4.30 am, police said.

It appears that they were riding the motorcycle and while taking a sharp turn, the rider lost control and they hit the concrete railings. They were riding without wearing helmets at the time of accident, police said.

The injured are still unfit for the statements and their family members are with them, police said, adding that the investigation is underway.

