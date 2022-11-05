Left Menu

2 missing J&K sisters rescued from Punjab, 4 arrested

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 05-11-2022 12:40 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 12:40 IST
Two sisters, reported missing from their village in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, were rescued from Punjab and four people allegedly involved in their abduction arrested, police said on Saturday.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Poonch, Rohit Baskotra had constituted a special investigation team following a complaint lodged by the mother of the duo on October 26, stating that her two daughters had gone missing from their home about a month ago.

The police team conducted several raids at different locations and finally rescued the two sisters from Anandpur Sahib in Punjab, a police official said.

Anil Kumar of Sunderbani, Rajouri, Munish Kumar of Jammu, and Lovejeet Singh and Ram Krishan of Punjab were arrested, they said.

