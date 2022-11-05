Left Menu

President Murmu concludes NE visit

The president had arrived in Sikkim on Friday during her maiden four-day visit to the North east and inaugurated the 1.13-km-long Atal Setu connecting the Himalayan state with the rest of the country via West Bengal. She also virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of a number of state and central projects in East and South districts of Sikkim.

President Droupadi Murmu Saturday concluded her two-day visit to Sikkim and left for Bagdogra in an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter on way to the national capital.

She was seen off at Namchi helipad by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and senior state government officials.

Earlier in the day, the president visited Siddheswara Dham located on Solophok Hill on the second day of her visit.

Murmu also interacted with 30 women members of various self-help groups and inspected exhibitions of Raddi/Lukuni weaving, Thanka painting, carpet, and handloom weaving put up by them at the prayer hall premises of the temple. The president had arrived in Sikkim on Friday during her maiden four-day visit to the Northeast and inaugurated the 1.13-km-long Atal Setu connecting the Himalayan state with the rest of the country via West Bengal. She also virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of a number of states and central projects in the East and South districts of Sikkim.

