U'khand High Court stays former DGP's arrest in land encroachment case

The Uttarakhand High Court has stayed the arrest of former DGP BS Sidhu in a case in which he is accused of encroaching upon reserve forest land in Mussoorie division and felling more than two dozen trees.

During the hearing on Friday, senior judge Justice Sanjay Mishra, however, asked him to cooperate in the investigation.

An FIR was lodged against Sidhu in this regard at Rajpur police station here recently.

Through a petition filed in the high court, Sidhu who was Uttarakhand's Director General of Police from September 30, 2013, to April 30 , 2016, had sought that the FIR be quashed, saying two cases cannot be registered against a person for the same crime.

According to Sidhu, he has been booked for the same charge in 2013 and the case is still under the court's consideration.

The high court has set November 16 as the next date of hearing.

Sidhu is accused of acquiring 1.5 hectares of reserve forest land in Birgirwali area of Rajpur in Mussoorie forest division and cutting 25 trees.

