Tribal girl assaulted in Tripura, four arrested

However, she lodged an FIR with Telimura police station on Thursday.The police swung into action on Friday after the video footage of the incident went viral on social media.Four persons including a woman were arrested for attacking the girl.

05-11-2022
A 17-year-old tribal girl was brutally assaulted by villagers for her alleged relationship with a married man in Tripura's Khowai district, police said on Saturday.

Four villagers including a woman have been arrested for their alleged involvement in assaulting the girl after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

A reconciliation meeting was convened in Changlaong village around 49 km from Agartala on Wednesday to solve the 'dispute' as the minor girl had allegedly fallen in love with a married man with two children, Officer-in-Charge (OC), Teliamura police station, Subrata Chakraborty said on Saturday.

Suddenly a group of villagers turned violent and started assaulting the girl alleging that she had developed a relationship with a father of two children. In the video clip, the angry villagers were seen severely assaulting and kicking the girl out of the meeting and leaving her in the courtyard in a subconscious state.

In her statement, the girl claimed some villagers put pressure on her not to lodge a complaint with the police and assured her that the matter will be sorted out through another village-level meeting. However, she lodged an FIR with Telimura police station on Thursday.

The police swung into action on Friday after the video footage of the incident went viral on social media.

''Four persons including a woman were arrested for attacking the girl. The investigating officer has already started a probe into the incident'', said the OC.

