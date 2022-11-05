Chhattisgarh: Elderly man held for molesting two schoolgirls in Durg

A 60-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting two schoolgirls in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, a police official said on Saturday.

The victims, who study in Class V and VI, have said the accused is the father of their tuition teacher, said Station House Officer Prabhat Kumar of Jamul police station.

''The incident took place recently in Asaram Bapu Nagar, as per the complaint. The man has been charged under section 354 (outraging modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,'' he said.

