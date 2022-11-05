Left Menu

At least 13 killed in Russian nightclub fire

Rescuers said 250 people were evacuated from the building. State media cited investigators as saying the fire started after a man fired a flare gun indoors, setting the ceiling alight.

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2022 17:25 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 17:18 IST
At least 13 killed in Russian nightclub fire
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

At least 13 people died after a fire broke out in a busy nightclub in the Russian city of Kostroma, officials said on Saturday.

Kostroma is a city of around 270,000 people, 300 km (190 miles) north-east of Moscow on the banks of the river Volga. The fire took place in the early hours of the morning at Polygon, a multi-purpose recreation venue used as a cafe, nightclub and bar. Rescuers said 250 people were evacuated from the building.

State media cited investigators as saying the fire started after a man fired a flare gun indoors, setting the ceiling alight. Police have now detained a man in connection with the incident, the interior ministry said. "After firing a flare, decorative elements on the ceiling caught fire and the fire began to spread instantly. Very quickly the room began to fill with acrid smoke and the evacuation exits were difficult to see. There was pushing and panic," TASS news agency reported, citing a source.

Most of those killed in the fire had been found in the smoking room, utility room and near the toilets, TASS reported, citing emergency services. "As a result of the fire, 13 people died; the number of dead and injured is being clarified," the Investigating Committee said in a statement.

The fire was extinguished as of 7:29 a.m. (0429 GMT), according to the regional governor. Video shared by investigators showed firefighters spraying water on what appeared to be the smouldering, collapsed roof of the building. According to rescuers, the fire covered an area of 3,500 square metres.

Russia's emergency ministry said it had not recently carried out a fire safety inspection of the premises due to its classification as a small business. There have been at least five other fires at restaurants since the start of the year, of which two resulted in deaths.

In 2009, 156 people were killed after a fire broke out at the Lame Horse nightclub in the city of Perm, sparking calls for tougher fire safety laws in a country where deadly blazes happen on a regular basis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed the highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
2
Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 a day earlier; Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; Remnants of China's Long March 5B rocket re-enter atmosphere and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022