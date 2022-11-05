Left Menu

Family tries to pass on SIM card to jailed PFI leader, faces police case

Kerala police have said they have registered a case against the family of jailed T S Sainudeen, who was former Idukki district president of the banned outfit PFI Popular Front of India, for allegedly attempting to smuggle into prison a SIM card hidden in the Quran.The police said the incident reportedly happened on November 1.

PTI | Thrissur | Updated: 05-11-2022 18:33 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 18:33 IST
Family tries to pass on SIM card to jailed PFI leader, faces police case
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala police have said they have registered a case against the family of jailed T S Sainudeen, who was former Idukki district president of the banned outfit PFI (Popular Front of India), for allegedly attempting to smuggle into prison a SIM card hidden in the Quran.

The police said the incident reportedly happened on November 1. The case against his wife, son Mohammed Yasin and Sainudeen's brother was registered under the Prison Act, they said.

''Upon inspection, the authorities found a SIM card inside a Quran given to him by his family. We have begun an investigation,'' the police told PTI.

The complaint was lodged by the jail superintendent.

In September, near simultaneous raids led by the NIA (National Investigation Agency) in 11 States were conducted and 106 activists of the PFI held for allegedly supporting terror in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed the highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
2
Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; Remnants of China's Long March 5B rocket re-enter atmosphere and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 a day earlier; Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022