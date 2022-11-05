Chhattisgarh: Two Naxalites surrender in Bijapur

Two alleged Naxalites, including one member of a supply team, surrendered in Bijapur in Chhattisgarh on Saturday, a police official said.

The two, in their early 20s, are residents of Bijapur and have said they decided to surrender due to exploitation and discrimination in the outlawed outfit, the official said.

One of them is part of the supply team of the self-styled 'Pamed area committee' of the proscribed movement, while the second accused is a militia member, he said.

''Supply team member Madvi Pojja joined the movement in 2011, while Madvi Mahesh had joined as a Bal Sangham member in 2015. The two are allegedly involved in an attack on security personnel between Putkel and Polampali in Sukma, in which one CRPF jawan was killed,'' the official said. The two have been given Rs 10,000 as financial assistance as per the surrender and rehabilitation policy of the state government, he added.

