Left Menu

Skeletal remains found in Charkhi Dadri believed to be of missing Bhiwani cop

PTI | Bhiwani | Updated: 06-11-2022 08:37 IST | Created: 06-11-2022 08:37 IST
Skeletal remains found in Charkhi Dadri believed to be of missing Bhiwani cop
  • Country:
  • India

A skeleton, believed to be of a policeman missing since August 26 from Tosham area here, was found in Charkhi Dadri, police said on Saturday.

Based on the torn clothes and mobile found near the human remains, the deceased was identified as Jasbir, who was posted at Tosham police station in Bhiwani district, they said. Jasbir had left the Tosham police station on August 26 with a gun and since then he was missing, and a complaint was also registered in this regard.

During investigation, his last location was found in Charkhi Dadri district, but no further information could be found about him, police said.

But late on Friday evening, Bhiwani Police found the skeletal remains near the road behind Charkhi Dadri Civil Hospital.

Charkhi Dadri City police station in-charge Rajkumar took possession of the skeleton and kept it in the civil hospital late Friday night.

According to police, some bones from the skull and other body parts were found scattered in the bushes on the roadside. It is being speculated that the body had been nudged by dogs or pigs.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dadri Headquarters) Virender Singh said that belongings found on the spot suggested that the human remains were of Jasbir and further investigations are on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; In Spain's La Rioja, old vines could future-proof wine against climate change and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
2
Psyche asteroid mission moving forward; NASA to incorporate recommendations from review board

Psyche asteroid mission moving forward; NASA to incorporate recommendations ...

 United States
3
Bank of Baroda Q2 profit rises 59 pc to Rs 3,313 cr

Bank of Baroda Q2 profit rises 59 pc to Rs 3,313 cr

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, officials say; U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, officials say, and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, official...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022