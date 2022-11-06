Chhattisgarh: 8-year-old girl raped by minor boy in Korba

An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a minor boy in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, police said on Sunday.

The girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 15-year-old boy when she was out grazing goats in a jungle on Saturday, said Naveen Dewangan, the station house officer of Bango police station. After returning home, the girl informed her parents about the assault, following which a complaint was lodged at the police station, he said.

A case under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the minor accused, who is yet to be apprehended, the official said.

