Odisha: Man arrested with meat of barking deer
PTI | Baripada | Updated: 06-11-2022 21:08 IST | Created: 06-11-2022 21:08 IST
A man was arrested with 2.25 kg meat of barking deer at Similipal National Park in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, forest officials said on Sunday.
Sridhar Pingua, 30, was nabbed by a forest patrol team at Kadalibadi in Kendumundi range of the park, they said.
About 2.25 kg meat of barking deer, a bow and arrows were seized from him, said Jadumani Kerketa, the assistant conservator of forest.
A case under the Wild Life (Protection) Act was registered against him, Kerketa said.
