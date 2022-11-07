Tanker driver held for releasing hazardous chemical into river in Thane

Police have arrested a 32-year-old tanker driver for allegedly releasing a hazardous chemical solution into the Waldhuni river in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said.

The incident took place on Saturday when the accused went to the river and polluted it by releasing the toxic chemical into it from the tanker, they said.

After being alerted, police nabbed the accused and registered a case against him under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Environment (Protection) Act, an official from Mahatma Fule Chowk police station said.

