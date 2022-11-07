Left Menu

Tanker driver held for releasing hazardous chemical into river in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 07-11-2022 09:12 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 09:12 IST
Tanker driver held for releasing hazardous chemical into river in Thane
  • Country:
  • India

Police have arrested a 32-year-old tanker driver for allegedly releasing a hazardous chemical solution into the Waldhuni river in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said.

The incident took place on Saturday when the accused went to the river and polluted it by releasing the toxic chemical into it from the tanker, they said.

After being alerted, police nabbed the accused and registered a case against him under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Environment (Protection) Act, an official from Mahatma Fule Chowk police station said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

 Tanzania
2
Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vaccine, says Scholz; Analysis-For China's COVID policy, change comes in small increments and more

Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vac...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket debris flies over; Iran says it tests satellite-carrying rocket, U.S. calls move 'destabilizing'

Science News Roundup: Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: New Mexico town delays banning abortion; Lilly, Boehringer say Jardiance slows kidney disease progression in trial and more

Health News Roundup: New Mexico town delays banning abortion; Lilly, Boehrin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022