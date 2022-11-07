Left Menu

Thailand's 'floating train' a big hit as dam waters rise

Tickets have been selling out fast in Thailand for rides on a special "floating train", where passengers have been enjoying the illusion of aquatic rail travel due to a post-monsoon rise in water levels.

Reuters | Lop Buri | Updated: 07-11-2022 12:35 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 12:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Tickets have been selling out fast in Thailand for rides on a special "floating train", where passengers have been enjoying the illusion of aquatic rail travel due to a post-monsoon rise in water levels. The route starts in the capital Bangkok and passes through the Pasak Jolasid dam in Lop Buri province six hours away on an elevated track just above the water level, which officials say has been unusually high this year.

The train runs only at weekends between November and February and tickets have been sold out until New Year. "I've never seen anything like this before," said Bunyanuch Pahuyut, who was among 600 passengers who have travelled on the route on Sunday.

