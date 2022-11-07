Left Menu

Ethiopia government and Tigray forces establish hotline following truce- Obasanjo

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 07-11-2022 14:11 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 14:09 IST
Olusegun Obasanjo Image Credit: Twitter (@OluObasanjo1)
Ethiopia's government and Tigray forces have established a telephone hotline following a truce struck last week, the African Union's chief mediator Olusegun Obasanjo said on Monday.

The Ethiopian government and regional forces from Tigray agreed on Wednesday to cease hostilities, a dramatic diplomatic breakthrough two years into a war that has killed thousands, displaced millions and left hundreds of thousands facing famine.

