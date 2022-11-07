Ethiopia government and Tigray forces establish hotline following truce- Obasanjo

Ethiopia's government and Tigray forces have established a telephone hotline following a truce struck last week, the African Union's chief mediator Olusegun Obasanjo said on Monday.

The Ethiopian government and regional forces from Tigray agreed on Wednesday to cease hostilities, a dramatic diplomatic breakthrough two years into a war that has killed thousands, displaced millions and left hundreds of thousands facing famine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)