Left Menu

HC asks West Bengal govt to ensure Tagore's Jorasanko house not tampered with

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-11-2022 15:55 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 15:53 IST
HC asks West Bengal govt to ensure Tagore's Jorasanko house not tampered with
Calcutta High Court Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Calcutta High Court on Monday asked the West Bengal government to ensure that heritage structures at the Jorasanko campus of Rabindra Bharati University are not tampered with.

A petitioner in a PIL claimed that the room in which Rabindranath Tagore and Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay had interacted for the first time is now being used as an office of an association, and that a couple of rooms at the campus in the city have been remodelled.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice R Bharadwaj asked the state government and the university authority to ensure that heritage structures at the campus are not tampered with. It was alleged by petitioner Swadesh Majumdar that the structure had been tampered with despite the building being marked as grade one heritage.

Jorasanko Thakur Bari, the ancestral house of Tagore, is one of the campuses of the state-run varsity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

 Tanzania
2
Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vaccine, says Scholz; Analysis-For China's COVID policy, change comes in small increments and more

Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vac...

 Global
3
Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket debris flies over; Iran says it tests satellite-carrying rocket, U.S. calls move 'destabilizing'

Science News Roundup: Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022