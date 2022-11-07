Smugglers held in UP with smack worth Rs 2 crore
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 07-11-2022 16:15 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 16:10 IST
- Country:
- India
Three alleged narcotic smugglers have been arrested by the Special Task Force of the Uttar Pradesh police with smack worth about Rs 2 crore, officials said on Monday.
Johny alias Javed, Tauhid, and Surendra were arrested on a tip off from Sampla road in Deoband area of Saharanpur district on Sunday, they said. STF recovered 220 gm smack worth over Rs 2 crore in the international market from their possession. A detailed probe is on in the matter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Deoband
- Special Task Force
- Surendra
- Tauhid
- Saharanpur
- Uttar
Advertisement