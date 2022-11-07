Woman smothers teenage daughter with towel in Rajasthan's Kota, arrested

A 38-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly strangling her minor daughter with a towel in her house here, police said on Monday. She killed her 13-year-old daughter on Saturday, they said.

She was produced before a court on Sunday, and was ordered to be sent to judicial custody, they said.

The woman, Rekha Kanwar Hada, is a resident of Shiv Colony in Anta town of Baran district and is married to an auto driver.

Hada was reportedly under treatment for a psychiatric disorder, SHO, Anta Police Station, Ramlaxman said. She smothered her daughter, Sanjana, a Class 5 student, with a towel Saturday morning, he said.

The incident occurred when the woman's husband was away at work, and her son Nagendra, 16, was in school. The couple's youngest son, Shingam, was at home, when the girl was killed, he added.

When Shingham saw his mother thrashing his sister and trying to strangle her, he fled from the home and raised an alarm, following which a few neighbours rushed to his home to rescue the girl.

They found that all gates to the house were bolted from inside, but when they peeped in they witnessed Hada strangling her daughter with a towel, police said.

The neighbours broke the gate open and entered the house, and found the girl unresponsive, he said.

They rushed her to a local hospital, where doctors declared her dead, Ramlaxman said.

On the complaint filed by the girl's father, Shivraj Singh, police booked Hada for murder under section 302 of IPC and arrested her the next day.

According to Singh, his wife had been taking treatment for a psychiatric disorder since last year, and had tried to kill him too with a sickle around a month ago while he was asleep.

