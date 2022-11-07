Left Menu

16 Indian sailors detained in Equatorial Guinea; Indian mission working for their release

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2022 19:55 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 19:55 IST
16 Indian sailors detained in Equatorial Guinea; Indian mission working for their release
  • Country:
  • India

Sixteen Indian sailors are reportedly in detention in Equatorial Guinea and the Indian mission in the central African country is working closely with the authorities concerned for their release.

In a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Rajya Sabha MP AA Rahim said the crew of ship 'MT Heroic Idun' included the Indians and they were in detention since mid-August.

On Twitter, the parliamentarian requested Jaishankar to ''urgently intervene'' in the matter of ''illegal detention'' of the 16 Indian crew members.

The Indian embassy in that country said on Monday that it has been in regular contact with the crew members over phone. ''This Embassy and our High Commission in Abuja are closely working with authorities of Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria for the early release of crew members of MV Heroic Idun. All crew members are safe and those in the Detention Centre have been shifted to the ship,'' the Indian embassy in Equatorial Guinea tweeted.

''Since their detention in mid-August, this Mission has been in regular contact with the crew members over phone. We have also had several consular access/ visits to them. We are closely monitoring developments and are actively engaged for an early resolution of the issue,'' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

 Tanzania
2
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vaccine, says Scholz; Analysis-For China's COVID policy, change comes in small increments and more

Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vac...

 Global
4
Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022