Putin says 50,000 mobilised Russian soldiers serving with combat units - Interfax

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that 50,000 Russian soldiers called up as part of his mobilisation drive were now serving with combat units in Ukraine, the Interfax news agency reported.

Putin said 80,000 were "in the zone of the special military operation" and the rest of the almost 320,000 draftees were at training camps in Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)