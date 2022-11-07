Putin says 50,000 mobilised Russian soldiers serving with combat units - Interfax
Reuters | Updated: 07-11-2022 20:06 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 20:06 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that 50,000 Russian soldiers called up as part of his mobilisation drive were now serving with combat units in Ukraine, the Interfax news agency reported.
Putin said 80,000 were "in the zone of the special military operation" and the rest of the almost 320,000 draftees were at training camps in Russia.
