Left Menu

UK PM Sunak says he has 'renewed confidence' about tackling illegal migration

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday he was optimistic about working with France and other European nations to tackle illegal migration after meeting French President Emmanuel Macron at a climate summit. Under pressure over the record number of migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats and arriving in Britain, Sunak met Macron at the COP27 climate summit, their first in-person meeting since Sunak became prime minister on Oct. 25.

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-11-2022 21:13 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 21:09 IST
UK PM Sunak says he has 'renewed confidence' about tackling illegal migration
File photo. Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday he was optimistic about working with France and other European nations to tackle illegal migration after meeting French President Emmanuel Macron at a climate summit.

Under pressure over the record number of migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats and arriving in Britain, Sunak met Macron at the COP27 climate summit, their first in-person meeting since Sunak became prime minister on Oct. 25. Relations between Britain and France had soured, first under Boris Johnson and then only to worsen when Sunak's immediate predecessor, Liz Truss, questioned whether Macron was friend or foe during her campaign to become prime minister.

Sunak wants to reset ties and described the meeting as great and an opportunity to work closely with France and other countries to tackle illegal migration, which has seen large numbers of migrants arrive in southern England in recent years. "You will hear more details about that in the coming weeks, as those conversations happen amongst all our teams," he told reporters in Egypt.

"I'm actually leaving this with renewed confidence and optimism that working together with our European partners, we can make a difference, grip this challenge of illegal migration and stop people coming illegally."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global
2
Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

 Tanzania
3
Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vaccine, says Scholz; Analysis-For China's COVID policy, change comes in small increments and more

Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vac...

 Global
4
Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022