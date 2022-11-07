Left Menu

Welfare association to file plea against verdict on quota for EWS

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-11-2022 21:41 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 21:41 IST
Welfare association to file plea against verdict on quota for EWS
  • Country:
  • India

The National Backward Classes Welfare Association president R Krishnaiah on Monday said a review petition would be filed against the Supreme Court verdict upholding Centre's 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections (EWS).

The petition would seek a 15-judge Constitution Bench to hear the matter, said Krishnaiah, also a Rajya Sabha member from the YSR Congress Party, in a release here.

He said the verdict is regrettable.

The court by a majority view of 3:2 earlier in the day upheld the validity of the 103rd Constitution amendment providing 10 per cent reservation to people belonging to the economically weaker sections (EWS) in admissions and government jobs.

The court said the quota does not violate the basic structure of the Constitution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global
2
Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

 Tanzania
3
Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vaccine, says Scholz; Analysis-For China's COVID policy, change comes in small increments and more

Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vac...

 Global
4
Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022