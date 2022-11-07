Left Menu

Ukraine's president says asset seizures help defence sector

Reuters | Updated: 07-11-2022 21:49 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 21:49 IST
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that a move to take control of stakes in a top engine-maker and four other strategic companies was needed to meet Ukraine's urgent wartime needs.

"Such steps, which are necessary for our country in conditions of war, are carried out in accordance with current laws and will help meet the urgent needs of our defence sector," he wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

"In these difficult times, we must direct all our forces to liberate our land and people, support the Ukrainian army."

