India win gold, bronze in para shooting world championships

Indias Rahul Jakhar, Singhraj and Nihal Singh claimed the gold in P3 team event -- 25m pistol mixed SH1.In the individual event, Rahul Jakhar 21 points bagged a bronze medal, finishing behind Kim Jungnam of South Korea and Olseken Denysiuk of Ukraine. In the P3 - mixed air rifle prone event, Indias Avani Lekhara shot 630.6 to finish 19th in the qualifying round.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2022 21:51 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 21:51 IST
India win gold, bronze in para shooting world championships
India won two medals -- a gold and a bronze -- in the Para Shooting World Championship at Al Ain, UAE here on Monday. India's Rahul Jakhar, Singhraj and Nihal Singh claimed the gold in P3 team event -- 25m pistol mixed SH1.

In the individual event, Rahul Jakhar (21 points) bagged a bronze medal, finishing behind Kim Jungnam of South Korea and Olseken Denysiuk of Ukraine. In the P3 - mixed air rifle prone event, India's Avani Lekhara shot 630.6 to finish 19th in the qualifying round. Sidhartha Babu was placed 17th with a score of 631.3 points.

