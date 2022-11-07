Iran summons Norway's ambassador over 'unacceptable' remarks - Fars
Iran summoned Norway's ambassador on Monday, calling Oslo's remarks about the Islamic Republic "unacceptable", according to the semi-official Fars news agency.
It was the second time the ambassador has been summoned to Iran's foreign ministry in the last month and a half.
