MP: Three held after viral video shows them beating up woman

PTI | Indore | Updated: 07-11-2022 22:51 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 22:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Three young women were arrested on the charge of attempt to murder in Madhya Pradesh's Indore after a video of them kicking and punching a 25-year-old woman surfaced on social media, police said on Monday.

The alleged incident occurred at around 1 am on November 4 in front of an eatery at LIG intersection in the city, police officer Ajay Verma said.

The victim is an employee of a pesticide shop who was beaten up by a group of women, who were in the age group of 18 to 22 years, following an altercation, he said.

The area where the incident took place has commercial establishments that are allowed to operate 24/7 hours by the local administration.

The accused kicked and punched the victim and attacked her with a belt. They also broke her mobile phone by slamming it on the road, the official said.

An FIR was initially registered against the accused under sections 294 (obscene act), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (intimidation) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the official said.

However, after the medical investigation of the victim found some serious injuries, police added IPC section 307 (attempt to murder). In the video of the incident that has gone viral, four women can be seen assaulting the victim but she has named only three women in the First Information Report (FIR), the official said, adding that a detailed investigation is underway.

