Law Commission gets chairperson, members

The central government on Monday appointed chairperson and members of the Law Commission over two and a half years after it was constituted.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju took to Twitter to announce the appointment of retired high court chief justice Rituraj Awasthi as the chairperson of the commission.

The Law Commission is constituted for three years and the 22nd Law Commission was notified on February 24, 2020.

Though the official notification announcing the appointments was not immediately available, going by the date of its constitution, its term will end in February next year.

The government has said that the issue related to the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) may be taken up by the 22nd law panel.

Justice KT Sankaran, Professor Anand Paliwal, Professor DP Verma, Professor Raka Arya and M Karunanithi have been appointed as members of the commission.

''The central government is pleased to appoint Justice Rituraj Awasthi, retired HC chief justice as chairperson, Law Commission of India, and Justice KT Sankaran, Prof. Anand Paliwal, Prof. DP Verma, Prof.(Dr) Raka Arya and Shri M. Karunanithi as members of the commission,'' Rijiju tweeted.

BJP Lok Sabha member Nishikant Dubey had raised the issue of the importance of having a UCC in a Zero Hour reference in December last year.

Responding to the issue, Law Minister Rijiju wrote to Dubey in January, saying Article 44 of the Constitution provides that the State shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a UCC throughout the territory of India. ''In view of the importance of the subject matter and sensitivity involved and it requiring in-depth study of the provisions of various personal laws governing different communities, a proposal to examine issues relating to uniform civil code and to make recommendations has been forwarded to the 21st Law Commission of India,'' he said.

However, the term of the 21st Law Commission ended on August 31, 2018. ''The matter may taken up by the 22nd Law Commission of India,'' Rijiju had said.

In June 2016, the Union law ministry had asked the 21st law panel to examine matters in relation to the UCC.

After detailed research and a number of consultations held over the course of two years, the commission had issued a consultation paper on reform of family laws in India.

The law panel advises the government on complex legal issues.

The UCC has been a part of the BJP's successive election manifestos.

