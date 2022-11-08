2 convicted for attempt to commit culpable homicide

A court here has convicted two persons for causing grievous injuries to a man in 2017, even as it acquitted them of the offence of criminal intimidation. It was hearing a case registered against Abhimanyu and Naresh who were accused of assaulting and causing grievous injuries to Laturi on September 19, 2017. ''Accused Abhimanyu and Naresh are convicted for the offence punishable under Section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code,'' Additional Sessions Judge Gautam Manan said in a recent order. The court will pass an order on sentence after receiving the income and asset affidavit of the two men, victim impact report and other requisite documents on November 28. ''The act of the accused persons indicates that they had the intention and knowledge that if the injuries would have caused the death of Laturi then the accused persons would have been guilty of the offence of culpable homicide not amounting to murder,'' the judge said. The court noted that the testimonies of the complainant, Laturi, and his sister Seema, who also was an eyewitness of the incident, were ''reliable and trustworthy''. Further, the court said that the injuries sustained by the complainant were corroborated by medical evidence and the role of each of the men in the commission of the crime was duly explained.

Thus, the two persons were liable to be convicted for causing grievous injuries to the complainant, the court said. It rejected the argument that there was a delay in registration of FIR, saying the fact remained that the complainant was mercilessly beaten, thrown thrice on the floor and hence, suffered a fracture. ''In these circumstances, the main priority for the injured and her sister was to first get the injured treated and then make a complaint which the complainant eventually did and in these facts, delay in lodging of FIR does not dent the case of the prosecution,'' the court said. The Uttam Nagar police station had registered an FIR in the case on the basis of the complainant's statement. PTI MNR ANB ANB

