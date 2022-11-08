Left Menu

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra meets US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-11-2022 02:56 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 02:56 IST
Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra meets US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman
  • Country:
  • United States

India’s Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra met US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman here and discussed a wide range of issues between the two countries, a US official said.

During the meeting, Sherman underscored the US’ commitment to the people of Ukraine in the face of Russia’s illegal war of aggression, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said on Monday.

“They also discussed ways to improve regional and multilateral coordination, including via the Quad partnership in the Indo-Pacific region,” he said.

“The two reaffirmed our shared commitment to democratic principles, regional security and prosperity, and strengthening people-to-people ties,” Price said.

Kwatra is on an official trip to the city. He arrived in Washington DC from New York on Sunday night.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

 Sri Lanka
2
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global
3
Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of cricket

Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of c...

 Australia
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tennis-After WTA Finals exit, Swiatek relieved 'intense' season is over and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022