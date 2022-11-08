Iran's judiciary says more than 1,000 indictments in Tehran made over 'riots'

More than 1,000 indictments related to recent "riots" have been issued in Tehran province, judiciary spokesperson Masoud Setayeshi said on Tuesday.

Since the death of Mahsa Amini in the custody of Iran's morality police on Sept. 16, Iran has faced nationwide protests which are one of the biggest challenges to its clerical rulers since the 1979 revolution.

