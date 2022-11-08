Left Menu

Devotees throng gurudwaras in Punjab, Haryana on 553rd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak

In Haryana, gurudwaras in Kurukshetra, Ambala, Sirsa, Karnal and Yamunanagar also witnessed huge crowds for Gurpurab.People of different faiths also queued in line to witness the celebrations at gurudwaras, which were tastefully decorated for the occasion.

Scores of devotees thronged gurudwaras in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on Tuesday to mark the 553rd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism.

Devotees reached shrines, including the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala and Nada Sahib in Haryana's Panchkula to pay obeisance.

In Punjab, devotees thronged gurudwaras in the major cities -- Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Bathinda, Mohali and Anandpur Sahib. In Haryana, gurudwaras in Kurukshetra, Ambala, Sirsa, Karnal and Yamunanagar also witnessed huge crowds for Gurpurab.

People of different faiths also queued in line to witness the celebrations at gurudwaras, which were tastefully decorated for the occasion. They also offered prayers and listened to 'shabad kirtans'.

The first Sikh guru was born at Nankana Sahib near Lahore in present-day Pakistan in 1469.

Devotees also offered prayers at the historic Gurudwara Ber Sahib in Sultanpur Lodhi.

Guru Nanak Dev is believed to have stayed at Sultanpur Lodhi for over 14 years and attained enlightenment after taking a bath in the Kali Bein. The first Sikh master used to meditate under a 'ber' tree.

'Bhog' (completion) ceremonies of 'Akhand Path' (continuous recitation of Guru Granth Sahib) were held at gurudwaras on the occasion.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann offered prayers at Gurudwara Kesgarh Sahib in Anandpur Sahib.

