Woman kills self in Jaisalmer

A 25-year-old woman allegedly killed herself by jumping into a water tank in Rajasthans Jaisalmer district on Tuesday, police said. Guddi, a resident of Shyampura village, allegedly jumped into the tank on Tuesday morning. A police team recovered the body and sent it for post mortem, Phalsund police station SHO Bhanwar Lal said.

PTI | Jaisalmer | Updated: 08-11-2022 15:26 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 15:15 IST
A 25-year-old woman allegedly killed herself by jumping into a water tank in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district on Tuesday, police said. Guddi, a resident of Shyampura village, allegedly jumped into the tank on Tuesday morning. A police team recovered the body and sent it for post mortem, Phalsund police station SHO Bhanwar Lal said. The post mortem is being conducted in the presence of her relatives, he said.

The woman's relatives have registered a case of abetment to suicide against her husband and in-laws, the police said.

