Maha: Three held for mobile phone thefts in Latur

PTI | Latur | Updated: 08-11-2022 15:34 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 15:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The police have arrested three persons allegedly involved in stealing mobile phones in Maharashtra's Latur city, police said on Tuesday.

The police on Sunday arrested Prafulla Prakash Pawar (23), Vishal Vishnu Jadhav (26) and Mahesh Namdeorao Narhare (20) for allegedly accosting people and stealing their mobile phones, an official said.

At least 22 mobile phones and a motorcycle were seized from the trio, who targeted people in different parts of the city, he said.

