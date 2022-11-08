Boat carrying 15 migrants sinks off Tunisia coast- security official
Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 08-11-2022 16:22 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 16:05 IST
- Country:
- Tunisia
A boat carrying about 15 migrants who were trying to cross the Mediterranean to Italy sank off the Tunisian coast on Tuesday, a security official told Reuters.
He added that nine people were rescued, while the search for the missing was under way.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tunisian
- Mediterranean
- Italy
Advertisement