MP: Govt hospital employee held for unnatural sex with patient in Indore

PTI | Indore | Updated: 08-11-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 18:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
An employee of a government hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Indore was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly indulging in unnatural sex with a 25-year-old patient at the facility, police said.

The incident had taken place at the government-run Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital (MYH), Sanyogitaganj police station in-charge Tehzeeb Qazi said.

The accused posted at a ward in the hospital allegedly took the patient, who was suffering from a skin disease, to a toilet on the pretext of examining him, he said.

The accused confined the man in the toilet and had unnatural sex with him, the official said. Based on a report from the hospital management, a case under sections 342 (confining someone with an intention to commit crime) and 377 (unnatural sexual act) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused, he said.

