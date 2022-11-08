Two women killed in road accident in UP’s Baghpat
PTI | Baghpat | Updated: 08-11-2022 19:22 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 19:22 IST
- Country:
- India
Two women were crushed to death by an unidentified vehicle on the Delhi-Saharanpur national highway here on Tuesday, police said.
The deceased have been identified as Mukesh Devi (50) and Usha (63), both residents of Katha village, Station House Officer Sanjay Singh said.
The incident occurred when the vehicle ran over the women while they were crossing the highway, he said.
Efforts are on to nab the driver, the SHO said, adding the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Usha
- Katha village
- Station House
- Mukesh Devi
- Sanjay Singh
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Vicky Kaushal calls Katrina "stunner" as she drops her Diwali look
75-year-old man killed with sharp-edged weapon in UP's Kaushambi
A look at Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif's Diwali puja as Mr and Mrs
Katrina Kaif tries to wake up Vicky Kaushal in 'bhoot' style
Janhvi Kapoor, Sunny Kaushal's romantic track 'Tum Bhi Raahi' from 'Mili' out now