Two women killed in road accident in UP’s Baghpat

Two women were crushed to death by an unidentified vehicle on the Delhi-Saharanpur national highway here on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Mukesh Devi (50) and Usha (63), both residents of Katha village, Station House Officer Sanjay Singh said.

The incident occurred when the vehicle ran over the women while they were crossing the highway, he said.

Efforts are on to nab the driver, the SHO said, adding the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

