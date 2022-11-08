South Africa's Harmony Gold reports mine fatality
Reuters | Updated: 08-11-2022 19:44 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 19:44 IST
South Africa's Harmony Gold on Tuesday reported a fatality at its Tshepong North mine in the Free State province after a fall-of-ground incident.
The accident took place on Nov. 7 and internal investigations are underway, the company said in a statement.
