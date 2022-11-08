Left Menu

Assam assembly's winter session from Dec 20

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 08-11-2022 20:05 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 20:05 IST
Assam assembly's winter session from Dec 20
The winter session of the Assam assembly will begin on December 20, officials said on Tuesday.

Assam assembly's principal secretary Hemen Das told PTI that the upcoming session will be held for five days till December 24.

The autumn session of the assembly was held from September 12 to September 19.

