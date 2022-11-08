Left Menu

Golden Jubilee Service Medal instituted on 50th anniversary of Arunachal Police

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 08-11-2022 20:19 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 20:19 IST
Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Tuesday announced institution of the Golden Jubilee Service Medal to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the state police.

The Arunachal Pradesh Police (APP) force was raised on November 8, 1972.

Mein said that the decision was taken by the government to recognise the service provided by the police personnel through the years in maintaining the safety and security of the state and its citizens.

Attending the golden jubilee celebration of APP at the Police Training Centre, Banderdewa, Mein said, “The medal will be awarded to selected police personnel on November 8 every year for their distinguished services.” A notification in this regard would be issued by the state governor soon.

The deputy CM also announced that the state government would introduce annual sports events for the police personnel which would help them improve their fitness level.

Mein commended all the personnel of APP for serving the public with dedication to provide transparent, responsive, just and people-friendly policing with their motto – ‘Satya, Seva, Suraksha (Truth, Service, Security)’.

He also lauded the APP for its recent drive against drug abuse in which huge quantities of narcotic drugs have been seized and several traffickers arrested.

He also appreciated the police department under Home Minister Bamang Felix and Director General of Police Satish Golcha for their efforts to make the state drug-free.

Mein also urged the police department to evolve a mechanism with the help of technology to counter spreading of fake news on social media and cyber crimes.

On the occasion, three personnel of the first (1972) batch of the APP were felicitated.

Mein also paid homage to the state police personnel who have laid their lives in the line of duty.

Men and Felix also gave away ‘DGP Commendation Disc’ awards for the year 2022 to some police personnel for their performance.

Speaking on the occasion, DGP Satish Golcha highlighted the journey and achievements of the Arunachal Pradesh Police.

