Left Menu

Told to pay power dues, man roughs up Maha discom staffer

When the employee told the power consumer that if he failed to pay the pending bill of Rs 2,244, his power supply will be disconnected, a police official said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 08-11-2022 20:28 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 20:28 IST
Told to pay power dues, man roughs up Maha discom staffer
  • Country:
  • India

A case was registered against a 25-year-old man for allegedly manhandling an employee of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) when he was asked to pay pending electricity bill in Nagpur district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at Agrasen Chowk area on Monday evening. ''When the employee told the power consumer that if he failed to pay the pending bill of Rs 2,244, his power supply will be disconnected,'' a police official said. A heated exchange ensued during which the man manhandled the discom employee and threatened him of dire consequences if he disconnected his supply line. A case was registered under sections 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

 Sri Lanka
2
Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of cricket

Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of c...

 Australia
3
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tennis-After WTA Finals exit, Swiatek relieved 'intense' season is over and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022