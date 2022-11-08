Left Menu

MP: Man tries to shoot participant of Congress' Yatra after dispute

PTI | Gwalior | Updated: 08-11-2022 22:10 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 22:10 IST
MP: Man tries to shoot participant of Congress' Yatra after dispute
  • Country:
  • India

A man allegedly tried to open fire following a dispute with a participant in a state-level Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Govind Singh in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district on Tuesday, police said.

City Superintendent of Police Ravi Bhadoria said a fight broke out between some youths near Baretha Toll Plaza on Tuesday evening when the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Bhind to Gwalior arrived.

One of the young men later reached Laxmangarh village, where Congress leaders participating in the Yatra were staying, and tried to fire from a country-made pistol at a participant.

But others present at the spot overpowered him and snatched away the weapon, the police official said.

A case was registered against the attacker under Indian Penal Code section 307 (attempt to murder) and he will be soon arrested, he said.

Govind Singh, who is the Leader of Opposition in the MP Assembly, said a person tried to shoot Chhotu Tomar, a participant in the Yatra, but another party worker snatched away the pistol in time.

This party worker was also injured in the scuffle, he said, adding that the incident showed how poor the law and order situation was under the BJP government.

Police should find out the attacker's political affiliation, he demanded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

 Sri Lanka
2
Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of cricket

Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of c...

 Australia
3
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tennis-After WTA Finals exit, Swiatek relieved 'intense' season is over and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022