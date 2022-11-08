MP: Man tries to shoot participant of Congress' Yatra after dispute

A man allegedly tried to open fire following a dispute with a participant in a state-level Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Govind Singh in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district on Tuesday, police said.

City Superintendent of Police Ravi Bhadoria said a fight broke out between some youths near Baretha Toll Plaza on Tuesday evening when the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Bhind to Gwalior arrived.

One of the young men later reached Laxmangarh village, where Congress leaders participating in the Yatra were staying, and tried to fire from a country-made pistol at a participant.

But others present at the spot overpowered him and snatched away the weapon, the police official said.

A case was registered against the attacker under Indian Penal Code section 307 (attempt to murder) and he will be soon arrested, he said.

Govind Singh, who is the Leader of Opposition in the MP Assembly, said a person tried to shoot Chhotu Tomar, a participant in the Yatra, but another party worker snatched away the pistol in time.

This party worker was also injured in the scuffle, he said, adding that the incident showed how poor the law and order situation was under the BJP government.

Police should find out the attacker's political affiliation, he demanded.

