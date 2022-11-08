Left Menu

Minor girl raped by two persons, including minor boy

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-11-2022 22:17 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 22:17 IST
A 13-year old girl was allegedly raped by an adult friend and a minor boy here, police said on Tuesday.

The girl had gone out with the friend on the night of November 5 when the alleged incident happened, they said. The girl did not disclose the incident immediately and her mother complained to police November 7 morning.

A case on charges of rape and under the POCSO Act was registered and efforts were on to nab the accused, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

