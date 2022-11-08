Maha: Two rob petrol pump employees at gunpoint in Nagpur district

Left Menu

The incident occurred in Kanhan town, around 30 km from the Nagpur district headquarters, on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, an official said. The accused duo has been identified and a search is on to nab them, police said, adding that they used a country-made revolver in the crime.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 08-11-2022 23:01 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 23:01 IST
Two men allegedly robbed employees of a petrol pump of Rs 8,500 at gunpoint in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday. The incident occurred in Kanhan town, around 30 km from the Nagpur district headquarters, on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, an official said. The accused duo has been identified and a search is on to nab them, police said, adding that they used a country-made revolver in the crime. A case has been registered under the Arms Act and 392 (Punishment for robbery) of the Indian Penal Code.

