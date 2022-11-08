Left Menu

Man arrested for trying to rape one-and-a-half-year-old girl

A man was arrested for allegedly attempting to rape a one-and-a-half-year-old girl in a village here, police said on Tuesday. Following a complaint from the girls family, a case was registered at the Marhara police station, they said.

PTI | Etah | Updated: 08-11-2022 23:55 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 23:55 IST
The 25-year-old man has been arrested and he is being interrogated, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dhananjay Kushwaha said.

He allegedly tried to the girl and she was injured in the incident, police said, adding that he fled from the spot leaving her bleeding and crying in a lane. When her relatives reached the spot they found the girl crying and got suspicious of a neighbour, they said, adding that on searching for him, they found that he had fled.

The girl's grandmother took her to the Etah Women's Hospital for examination, where the family said attempt to rape was confirmed, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

