Woman held for killing 20-day-old sick daughter in Maha's Akola district

A woman has been arrested for allegedly killing her 20-day-old sick daughter in Akola district of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.

PTI | Akola | Updated: 09-11-2022 00:02 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 00:02 IST
A woman has been arrested for allegedly killing her 20-day-old sick daughter in Akola district of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday. The woman (26), a resident of Wadi Adampur village, along with her maternal uncle had taken her daughter to Telhara rural hospital for treatment last month, they said.

Doctors referred the child to the district general hospital in Akola for further treatment, the police said.

However, the girl was declared dead at the district hospital and a post-mortem later revealed the newborn baby was strangled to death, they said, adding the motive behind the killing was not yet known.

The woman was arrested and charged with murder under Indian Penal Code section 302, the police said. On Tuesday, she was produced before a local court which sent her in police custody for two days.

Further investigation was on, said assistant police inspector Dyanoba Phad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

