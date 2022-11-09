Left Menu

Man stabs partner after disagreement in Dholpur

PTI | Dholpur | Updated: 09-11-2022 00:42 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 00:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A man allegedly stabbed a woman at a park in Rajasthan's Dholpur district on Tuesday night following an argument, police said.

They said the couple eloped last month and were living together in Bari town here, but the man's family members forced the woman to return to her home in Jaipur.

The couple was at the railway station for the woman to board a train but as she refused to go, they had an argument and the man stabbed her, the police added.

As the man fled after attacking her, the woman scribbled her parents' mobile numbers on a bench of the park behind the station with her blood, fearing that she would die of excessive bleeding, police officials said.

But she managed to seek help from a GRP jawan and was admitted to a hospital, they said.

The matter is being probed, the police said.

