U.S. alarmed by actions against Guatemalan judges, prosecutors

The U.S. State Department said on Monday it is troubled by what it described as a pattern of actions against Guatemalan judges and prosecutors who handle corruption and human rights cases.

"The United States is alarmed by the continued pattern of actions against judges and prosecutors in Guatemala who handle anti-corruption and human rights cases," State Department spokesman Ned Price said at a briefing, saying upholding due process for all citizens, including judges, prosecutors and journalists, is for confidence in judicial institutions. (Reporting By Simon Lewis and Brendan O'Brien; Writing by Arshad Mohammed)

