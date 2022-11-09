Left Menu

U.S. alarmed by actions against Guatemalan judges, prosecutors

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-11-2022 00:53 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 00:53 IST
U.S. alarmed by actions against Guatemalan judges, prosecutors
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. State Department said on Monday it is troubled by what it described as a pattern of actions against Guatemalan judges and prosecutors who handle corruption and human rights cases.

"The United States is alarmed by the continued pattern of actions against judges and prosecutors in Guatemala who handle anti-corruption and human rights cases," State Department spokesman Ned Price said at a briefing, saying upholding due process for all citizens, including judges, prosecutors and journalists, is for confidence in judicial institutions. (Reporting By Simon Lewis and Brendan O'Brien; Writing by Arshad Mohammed)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

 Sri Lanka
2
BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, consular services

BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, c...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: China reports 7,691 new COVID cases for Nov 7 vs 5,643 a day earlier; Some in White House worry abortion message bungled before midterms and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 7,691 new COVID cases for Nov 7 vs 5,643 ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Argentines forsake buying homes to see Messi play in World Cup; Motor racing-'Now I'm one of you,' Hamilton tells Brazil as he becomes honorary citizen and more

Sports News Roundup: Argentines forsake buying homes to see Messi play in Wo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022